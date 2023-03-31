Notification Settings

Shropshire clubs rolling up for recruitment drive

The drive to get more bowls clubs involved with the new ‘Roll Up Shropshire’ recruitment campaign is bearing fruit.

“With only a few days to go until we get into April, and the start of the initiative, we are now up to 21 clubs involved,” said county development officer Pauline Wilson.

“There are 35 sessions arranged and a couple of clubs are still thinking about it – but there’s still time to get more involved!

“Following Covid, research shows that people are looking to join outdoor activities and this is a great opportunity to boost club membership.

“Expenses (for clubs) are going up so why not give this a go to gain new members.”

Norton in Hales, Whixall, Tilstock and Madeley CC get the bowls rolling with coaching and taster sessions on Saturday.

