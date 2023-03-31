Shropshire clubs rolling up for recruitment drive

Bowls

“With only a few days to go until we get into April, and the start of the initiative, we are now up to 21 clubs involved,” said county development officer Pauline Wilson.

“There are 35 sessions arranged and a couple of clubs are still thinking about it – but there’s still time to get more involved!

“Following Covid, research shows that people are looking to join outdoor activities and this is a great opportunity to boost club membership.

“Expenses (for clubs) are going up so why not give this a go to gain new members.”