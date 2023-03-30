Shropshire duo Callum Wraight and Sam Millward already through to knockout

Callum Wraight

British No.1 Callum Wraight and county senior team-mate Sam Millward are certain to finish in the top four of their groups at Biddulph and progress to the last chasing a £700 first prize next week.

But Wraight will want to beat group A rival Andy Booth tonight to finish top of the pile and keep his good run of form going while Millward takes on Matt Hill knowing a win is needed to give him a chance of ending up top of group B.

Panel spokeswoman Laura Browny said: “Tonight sees the last group games to determine who plays in next week’s finals night. Then it’s a straight knockout from the quarter-finals, starting with the winner of group A playing the fourth placed bowler in group B, the winner of group B paying the person who finished fourth in A and so on as the draw goes straight through.”

Wraight heads to the Potteries tonight having just been crowned North Shropshire Parks winter series champion on Sunday, the day after he reached the semi-finals of a 31-up singles in Lancaster.