Shrewsbury's Callum Wraight pockets top prize on county’s largest ever pay day

Callum Wraight, winner of the North Shropshire Parks winter series

Callum Wraight was crowned the champion of the North Shropshire Parks’ ninth winter series at the end of an action-packed day at Whitchurch’s District Club on Sunday.

The Shrewsbury-based reigning British Senior Merit champion landed the £400 top prize by winning the main final 21-15 against Ian Howell of Adderley, the day after he played a string of 31-up games in Lancaster.

Frantic

“We had a massive 194 games played over the two greens at District which made for a frantic, enjoyable, tiring but brilliant day,” said Jamie Brookes on behalf of the organising team. “A grand total prize fund of £7,915 was divided up and handed out to 98 different entrants.”

As for the 202-23 champion, he added: “Callum is just Callum and we are really blessed to have the best in the country on our doorstep.

“As the day progressed he just clicked up through the gears and obviously was the best on the day

“The semi-finals of both competitions were played on the front green in front of an audience of about 50 which, with the music playing, made for a great atmosphere.”

Wraight beat Mark Holden 21-11 in his semi while Howell, poised to play Premier League bowls with Adderley this year, got the better of Gus Needham 21-9.

A prize pot of £3,250 was at stake in the consolation competition and, after the round robin groups and knockout ties, the £200 first prize went to Dave Bamford thanks to a 21-13 victory over Chris Stretch.

“My thanks go to all the competitors who made it happen – a brilliant 1,583 entrants over the 21 weeks, making an average of 75.4 per week,” sad Brookes. “Here’s to October when Winter Series 10 will get fired up!”

Main comp quarter-final scores: Wraight 21 Andy Armstrong 5; Holden 21 Chris Elsbury 12; Needham 21 Alan Boulton 14; Howell 21 Cedric Bancroft 10.