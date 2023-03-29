Burroughs back and into Hadley Open final

Bowls

Steve Burroughs played for one season for Hadley USC but is better known for his consistent performances in the back four for fellow Telford club Sir John Bayley.

But his memory of the Hadley green was good as Burroughs, now based in Macclesfield, returned to book a place in the last 32 who will chase a £700 first prize on Saturday from 10.30am.

And he claimed the scalp of 2017 British Senior Merit champion Darren Plenderleith 21-14 to do it, having raced 11-2 up, with Lee Cavill, Glynn Storer and Ryan Prosser successful alongside him in Sunday afternoon’s qualifiers.

In the evening, Scott Moseley (Wrockwardine Wood) ran out from 16-18 down against Paul Evans to qualify, Paul Williams (Castlefields) rallied from 14-17 against Owen Evans and Scott Simpson and Simon Homer also made it.

St Georges duo Sonya Lucas and Paul Beer, Tom Roden of the Bayley, former All England winner Matt Gilmore, Jamie Fitzpatrick, Kirk Stevens, Bruno Heath and Kris Johnson all got through on the penultimate day of qualifying.

n A last-gasp call has gone out to Shropshire bowlers to fill an open competition at a Wrexham club in May. Two spaces are now available in a one-day singles at Gresford Colliery on Monday, May 8 (10am start), with a £300 for the winner.

Entry is £30, total prize money of £960, contact Tommy Lowndes via Facebook.

Bowls Diary

£1,580 Burway Open – one-dayer on Saturday, April 22, using both greens at the Ludlow club. Entry £20, and 64 places but no home bowlers. Qualifying at 11am and 12.30pm and £500 to winner with full entry. Names to Jesse James on 07791 244272.