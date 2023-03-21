Title hopefuls to meet as race at the top heats up

Bowls

Archibald Worthington take on deposed champs Malpas Sports in the District Invitation Winter League in Whitchurch knowing that a defeat could end their title aspirations.

They go into the crunch showdown with two games in hand on leaders Woore but an 18 point bridge to gap despite beating Wem USC 7-3 (118-091 on aggregate) and Shropshire Mix 8-2 (118-87) last week.

But Woore hammered District B 10-0 (126-62) to remain firmly in the driving and pile the pressure on AWC ahead of tonight and their match on Friday against Bridgewater.

This week’s other fixtures in the countdown to the last night on March 31 see Adderley do battle with the Mix tomorrow before District A and Wem meet on Thursday, while Woore having to be content with a watching brief.

Village club Adderley face a delayed start to life in Shropshire’s elite bowling league.

Elected to the Taylor Support Shropshire Premier League due to the withdrawal of Newport, the reigning Market Drayton League champions are without a fixture on the opening night of the season on Friday, April 7.

Instead, Adderley will entertain Bylet – the side that beat them by 31 shots in the Premier play-off final last October at Old Shrewsbury – in their first match on Wednesday, April 12.

But Adderley’s first Premier appointment comes tonight at the traditional pre-season meeting at Meole Brace BC (7.30 pm start).

“We welcome Adderley to the league as our 24th team to compete over the last 28 seasons,” said new league chairman Rob Burroughs.