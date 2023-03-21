Bowls clubs are hoping new members will roll up this spring

Clubs want new bowlers to roll up

Just a week after launching the initiative, county development officer Pauline Wilson is pleased by the interest from Shropshire- affiliated clubs.

“There’s been a strong start for ‘Roll Up Shropshire’ since the launch and we have 11 clubs already signed up,” said Bridgnorth-based Wilson. “Clubs are doing anything from one to four taster and coaching sessions and there’s still plenty of time for other clubs to come on board.”

The county’s 50-strong army of qualified coaches will be available to run the sessions which will be advertised locally and more widely once clubs confirm their dates with Wilson – by email to porinkan@gmail.com or by calling 07746 224824. “So what is your club doing to get new members? Join us in ‘Roll Up Shropshire’ and get recruiting!” added Wilson.

“Let’s all get behind this initiative and see if we can get new bowlers started as soon as possible in the season.”

n There will be no excuse for any Shropshire club having a poor bowling green this year.

That’s because Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association, in conjunction with Dennis Mowers, SISIS Equipment and Jim Clark Fine Turf Machinery, are inviting groundsmen to a free green maintenance seminar.

It will be held at Prees Cricket & Recreation Club, which boasts two greens, on Thursday, April 20, with registration at 9am registration.

All affiliated clubs have been notified and invited, with registration forms to be returned by email to alison.pickering@howard songroup.com by April 13.

“The seminar places will be treated on a first come first served basis,” stressed country secretary Dawn Gray.

“Dennis & SISIS sponsor the Shropshire Best Kept Green Competition and we would encourage as many Shropshire clubs as possible to support this free seminar.”