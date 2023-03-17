New competition will split Shropshire Premier bowlers by region

Bowls

Shropshire Premier League chief Rob Burroughs explained: “It has been decided to run an inter-area competition for the league this season.

“This will feature our teams being split into four areas of North, East, South and West, which will be done at our March 21 meeting.

“It will take place on the evening of Saturday, September 9, at a two-green venue when the top two players from each team as of Friday, August18, in the league averages will be automatically asked to play.”

The eight-a-side comp will be played as a straight knockout with the final featuring four blocks on both greens

Elsewhere, years of outstanding service to a Shropshire affiliated veterans bowling league have come to an end.

Whitchurch-based husband-and-wife duo, John and Ann Mitchell, have been the driving force in the Malpas Seniors League this century as it pioneered the use of the brilliant Mike Beckett results system.

But, following the league’s AGM at Malpas Farmers, a spokesperson confirmed they have now chosen to retire as joint league secretaries and have been succeeded by Christine Quinlan.