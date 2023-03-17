Ludlow League down to seven teams - with the season divided

Bowls

The resignation of Chelmarsh was reported at the pre-season meeting of the Ludlow Motors-backed league at Burway, leading to officers asking the remaining sides how they wanted to contest the 2023 season.

Secretary Steve Burmingham said: “The floor was open to all suggestions on how the league should run with only seven teams entering and the need to avoid it running for only 14 weeks.

“Richard Lane made the suggestion that the season should run in three parts.

"The first two parts would be the running of the normal season with home and away games being played and the league trophy being decided at this stage.

“The next third of the season will see the games from the first third of the season being played again, but on a handicap basis with the winners of this third winning the League Handicap trophy.

“This was how the league operated in the past when we had two divisions and a vote was held by the teams present and was voted for unanimously.”

There will be no entry fees and no prize money in this year’s competitions, which start with the doubles at Burway on Sunday, May 21, and feature the Merit at Cleobury Mortimer on August 20.