Places remain in the Meole Brace Open qualifiers

Bowls

With prize money of £5,600 and a place in the Champion of Champions, all 256 places in the Coors Meole Brace Open are usually taken well in advance. But new organiser Rob Burroughs said: “With less than a week to go to the Meole Open there are still some spaces left on certain dates.”

They are this coming Saturday in the 3pm qualifying session, Sunday (11am and 3pm), Saturday, March 25 (3pm) and Sunday, March 26 (11am and 3pm).

Entry costs £20 with £1,000 to go to the winner on the April 2 finals day, contact Burroughs by email crowngreenbowlscomps@gmail.com to book a place.

Meanwhile, the organiser of the Edgmond Summer Open on May 13 has warned: “There’s only a couple of spaces left now.”

Edgmond Summer Open – 32 places at £20 each for singles KO on Saturday, May 13, book with Saah Glenholmes on 07792 428685.

Hadley Open with £3,200 prize money – qualifiers on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 & 25-26 (2.30 & 6.30pm sessions). Finals day Saturday, April 1 with 10.30am start and £700 to winner. No home bowlers, entry fee is £20, limited to first 128 entries. Entries via text (07901 229623), Email (crowngreenbowlscomps@gmail.com), to Robert Burroughs

Candlin Doubles at Telford club Sinclair – one-day comp for 32 pairs with £500 in prize money on Sunday, April 16. Entries £15, names for reserve list to organiser Stuart Church (07877 857721).