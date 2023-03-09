Shropshire County chiefs go it alone in search for new bowlers

Bowls

The scheme, called ‘Roll Up Shropshire’, will be run by county development officer Pauline Wilson next month with affiliated clubs encouraged to put on taster and coaching sessions to attract newcomers. It follows two years of Bowls Big Weekends promoted by the game’s governing body, the British Crown Green Bowling Association, the second of which in 2022 was a big disappointment.

“Although the Bowls Big Weekend is happening again in 2023, and has been successful for us in the past, we have decided to try a Shropshire-based initiative starting in April called ‘Roll Up Shropshire’, said Wilson. “The Bowls Big Weekend is held at the end of May and therefore is late for us – so we are asking as many Shropshire clubs as possible to put on a taster session of some sort during April.”

The county’s 50-strong army of qualified coaches will be available to run the sessions which will be advertised locally and more widely once clubs confirm their dates with her – by email to porinkan@gmail.com or by calling 07746 224824.

“It is important to think about what you are going to do with any new members clubs generate and we highly recommend running a regular social bowling session where they can get further coaching and/or help to play from members,” added Wilson. “There are lots of coaches across the county and if clubs need help they should please contact me or their local coach