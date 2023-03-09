Shropshire bowler Stuart Rutter is a one-day winner again

One-day success: Stuart Rutter

The county senior team man, who has left reigning Premier champions Wrockwardine Wood to sign for Telford rivals Sir John Bayley, couldn’t be stopped at Whitchurch’s District Club.

He got his hands on the biggest chunk of the £240 prize money by beating Will Childs 21-14 in Saturday’s final of the latest North Shropshire Parks promotion.

Rutter, who was beaten by organiser Jamie Brookes in one of his three 13-up round robin games, still made the knockout stages for the last 16 – and never looked back.

“It was another successful one-dayer with 24 in attendance and Stuart keeping up his good form and record on the District’s front green,” said Brookes.

The final rivals are team-mates for Elephant & Castle in the District Invitation Winter League and Brookes added: “Will put his winter league woes behind him with some top bowling through the day.”

Childs, who bowled for Meole Brace in the Premier last year, beat Ed Proudlove 21-10 in the semi-finals while Rutter was accounting for Tommy Lowndes 21-14.

St Georges-based Rutter, a winner and semi-finalist in one-day winter comps before Christmas, was a 21-9 victory over David Cunningham in the quarter-finals when the other results were: Lowndes 21 Greg Fordham 16, Childs 21 Gus Needham 7, Proudlove 21 Cedric Bancroft 14.

“This coming Saturday we have a welcome return to Old Shrewsbury for the the 11th winter one-dayer,” said Brookes.

A new face will lead Hanwood into battle in the Shropshire Premier Bowling League this year.

County senior team man Rich Lawson was elected captain at the club’s AGM this week when all other team skippers stayed the same.

“The captains of the Premier team stood down – a decade of me as one of them is surely enough for anyone!” said Mark Shore.