Ex-champions quit Shropshire Premier League

Bowls

But the demise of Newport – who ruled the roost in the Shropshire Premier League from 2011 to 2015 – is good news for Adderley, who have taken their place.

“Newport have had to withdraw from the Taylor Support Shropshire Premier Bowling League due to a lack of players,” confirmed spokesman Rob Burroughs. “As they have withdrawn before the March meeting, we can use management rule two (which allows the management committee to ask the losing team in the previous play-off if they would like to take the 14th place).

“And as a result the management committee have asked Adderley to come into the league and they have said yes.”

Village club Adderley, the reigning Market Drayton League champions, have lost in the last two Premier play-off finals against Chester Road in 2019 and Bylet last October.