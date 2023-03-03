Whitehall targeting individual glory after promotion

Bowls

With his club Adderley having taken the place of Newport in the Shropshire Premier League, Whitehall aims to prepare for the new challenge by being crowned winner of the North Shropshire Parks’ winter series points table.

He already sits 10 points clear going into round 21 of the round robin sessions at Tilstock tomorrow after topping his group 13 times during the current ninth winter series campaign.

Organiser Jamie Brookes is expecting another 80-plus turnout as the race to secure places in the March 26 finals day comes to the boil.

“With three weeks left most of the top 32 are settled, but those last six to eight spots in the main finals are still up for grabs,” said Brookes.

Home and dry in the current points table are Whitehall with 400, Craig Jones on 390, Gus Needham and Alan Boulton both with 370 and Ian Howell on 365.

It’s a busy weekend for Brookes with another winter one-day competition, with cash prizes on the day, taking place today at Whitchurch’s District Club.

Two Shropshire bowls leagues face crunch meetings in the space of 24 hours.

Ludlow League officers are calling for a big response to their pre-season meeting on Monday (MAR 6) starting at 7.15pm at Burway Bowling Club.

“Unfortunately, we have had Chelmarsh withdraw from the league so we are now down to seven teams – so it is an important meeting to try and get as many players to attend to discuss the league format for the upcoming season,” stressed secretary Steve Burmingham.

It’s AGM time for the Barlow Whitchurch Over-60s League on Tuesday at 2pm at Tilstock BC, when delegates need to elect a new secretary to succeed June Davies, who is retiring from the role.

Team applications and withdrawals will be settled along with structure of the divisions for the2023 season, and the thorny issue of bowlers being allowed to play twice in matches if teams are short.