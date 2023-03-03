Society tries to ease shortage of bowls refs

Bowls

The Shropshire Referees Society has its pre-season meeting at Bridgewater BC in Whitchurch (7.30pm start) when all of the handful of remaining active referees are urged to attend.

Their views will be sought on how to encourage more of the county’s 6,000-plus bowlers to take up officiating.

Anyone interested in becoming a referee is invited to take part in a seminar at the same venue on Friday, March 10, with a view to taking the refs exam and then being available to officiate on the local scene.