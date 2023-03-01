Important group wins in the race for winter final

Bowls

There are just three rounds of round robin sessions left to play before the big day on March 26 and the need for points to finish in the top 32 resulted in another bumper field on Sunday at Whitchurch’s District Club.

“We had a brilliant turnout of 87 for round 20, the first series visit of the winter to the District,” said promoter Jamie Brookes.

“With three weeks left most of the top 32 are settled, but those last six to eight spot are still up for grabs.

That meant that group wins by the likes of Dave James, Mark Holden, Ade Jennings, John Lea and Carl Pawlowski on Sunday were vital in their bids to play for the big cash prizes later this month.

Many of the pacesetters in the series points table were table-toppers again, including leader Gary Whitehall, Craig Jones, Gus Needham, Ian Howell, Andy Armstrong, Callum Wraight, Alan Purcell and Cedric Bancroft.

Also finishing top of the pile after their 13-up matches in the 21 groups needed to cater for the entry were Michael Cooper, Daz Fielding, Conner Whitehall, Wayd Pawlowski, Nick Marshall, Derek Wright, Rob Evans and Mike Beckett.