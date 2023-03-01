County’s latest organisers to host first event

Bowls

Richard Proudlove and Jack Hazeldine are the competition secretaries of the North Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association (NSCGBA), the single administration that is now running the Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues.

And they have announced that the Norman Ford Invitation Classic for Whitchurch League players will be hosted by Prees on Saturday, April 1.

“Invitations will be coming soon to club secretaries by email,” said the promoters.

“Please support this competition as best you can, either by playing or supporting around the green.

“If a small business would like to sponsor this competition, please let us know by emailing compsecnscgba@outlook.com to discuss this further.”