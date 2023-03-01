Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

County’s latest organisers to host first event

BowlsPublished: Comments

The bowlers tasked with boosting the competitions run by Shropshire’s newest bowls body have taken the wraps off their first event.

Bowls
Bowls

Richard Proudlove and Jack Hazeldine are the competition secretaries of the North Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association (NSCGBA), the single administration that is now running the Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues.

And they have announced that the Norman Ford Invitation Classic for Whitchurch League players will be hosted by Prees on Saturday, April 1.

“Invitations will be coming soon to club secretaries by email,” said the promoters.

“Please support this competition as best you can, either by playing or supporting around the green.

“If a small business would like to sponsor this competition, please let us know by emailing compsecnscgba@outlook.com to discuss this further.”

The officers of the new NSCGBA have been working hard behind the scenes ahead of a March 15 deadline for clubs to confirm their teams in both leagues and entries in the respective knockouts, and then an executive meeting on March 29.

Bowls
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News