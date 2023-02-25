Bowls league all set to launch a new division

Bowls

Seven of a required minimum of eight clubs have already applied to join an Afternoon Division of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League.

Six-a-side matches for male and female bowlers of all ages would be played predominantly on Thursdays at 1.30pm and the limit of team numbers is to ensure fixtures finish in July so as not to impact the senior citizens league’s competitions too much.

Highley, Donnington Wood, Edgmond, Albrighton, Madeley CC, Chelmarsh and Bowring have been the clubs quickest of the mark after the proposal was first mooted by league vice-chairman Steve Wall.

The league’s February meeting saw treasurer Celia Miles propose cuts to fees to help clubs this year, new competition secretary Rob Burroughs reveal his dates for 2023, president Mike Potter announce Parkinson’s UK as Mid Shropshire’s first annual charity and the future of the flat green at Hartshill Park in Oakengates discussed.

Round robin bowls action in the winter in Shropshire returns to where it started tomorrow. (SUN)

Whitchuch’s District Club is the venue for round 20 of the North Shropshire Parks’ winter series with three round robin sessions starting at 9am.

The pandemic brought an end to the more localised District Winter Round Robins, but now promoter Jamie Brookes is taking his popular series to a venue that still hosts the 10-team invitation winter league.

Entry tomorrow for 13-up handicapped games costs £7 with vital points at stake to try and secure places in the big money finals day on March 26.

The top seven in the points table have pulled well clear of the rest and will start among the favourites for the top prizes next month.

They are: Gary Whitehall 375 points, Craig Jones 365, Alan Boulton 355, Phil Jones (NPR) & Gus Needham both 345, Ian Howell 340, Andy Armstrong 330.

The full house signs have gone up on a Telford bowls club’s early season open doubles competition.

Stuart Church, promoter of the Candlin Doubles at Sinclair on April 16, confirmed: “It’s been filled and reserves are being taken.”

And Shropshire bowlers interested in playing in the West Bromwich Open have been urged to hurry up and get their entries in. “We only have a small number of spaces still available for this competition, with its finals day on Sunday, April 9,” warned organiser Steve Bennett .

Entry is £20 and there is £700 for the winner, qualifying vacancy details from Bennett on 07967-676708.