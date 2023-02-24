North Shropshire Winter Series is off to Llangollen

Bowls

Bowlers will head just over the Welsh border tomorrow to the town’s canalside green for the ninth winter one-day competition promoted by Jamie Brookes.

It’s £12 to enter and report by 8.30am for a 9 o’clock start to round robin games that will be followed by knockout ties and cash prizes paid on the day.

Also tomorrow is the first of the DBS renewals and applications sessions on zoom organised by county checker Phil Scott.

“All safeguarding officers are required to have a valid DBS certificate relating to their posts and all certificates due to expire in the 2023 season should now be renewed,” stressed Shropshire secretary Dawn Gray.

DBS check appointments are also available on Sunday, March 12, and Saturday, March 25 between 9am and 12 noon, bookings to be made via the SCGBA website log-in.

Time is running out for bowls clubs wishing to enter or withdraw teams from Shropshire’s largest veterans league.

“The deadline is 12 noon on Tuesday, February 28,” warned Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League chief Chris Kershaw.

“As with previous seasons, all the teams who completed the 2022 season will automatically be included in the fixture list for the 2023 season. So it is vital to get in touch with the fixture secretary before the deadline if you plan to withdraw or add a team.”

Kershaw, who is the fixture secretary as well as being the league’s general secretary, added: “With a new club, Ye Olde Crofte (Oswestry), joining the league, we are currently looking at 61 teams for the 2023 season.