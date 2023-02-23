Shropshire's Sam Millward facing two big ties in Potteries Panel

Sam Millward

He heads to Biddulph to play two matches in group B of a 20-man competition that boasts £700 for the winner on finals night in April.

Millward, about to join Premier champions Wrockwardine Wood, takes on Chris Jenkins for starters at 7pm before a vital clash against the man who has overtaken him to lead the group table, Josh Towey.

County senior team-mate Callum Wraight has a week off and can relax after big wins over Darren Smallman (26-12) and Adam Coxon (30-14) last Thursday put him in control at the top of group A.

Shropshire bowling’s development officer admits to being stunned by the efforts of her qualified coaches to try and grow the game.

“On receiving the reports from our club coaches I was blown away by how much work has been going on,” Pauline Wilson told the county association AGM.

“The coaches have put in upwards of 650 hours of coaching in 2022 – and if you were to take a minimum wage payment of £10 per hour that is more than £6,500.

“This is a fantastic return on Shropshire’s investment in coaching and repays many times over the grants given to individuals.”

Bridgnorth-based Wilson said her “admiration” for all the work going on included introductory sessions run by John Stead at Audlem, regular coaching sessions put on by Tony Partridge at Much Wenlock and by Derek Orton and Stuart Edwards at Wollerton.

The long-established after school club link between Charlton and Hadley Learning Community continues to blossom, Wilson adding: “In 2022 they have added sessions with secondary school children, delivering to 144 children.”

She paid tribute to the summer holiday club run by the District in Whitchurch, the school taster sessions of Gareth Davies at Llanymynech and the youth club link worked on by Mo Corley at Wem USC.

“Everyone is always looking for the ‘magic’ answer to getting new people into bowls – but I don’t believe that there is only one answer, there are many,” she said.

“As an association we must keep plugging away at lots of initiatives.