Callum Wraight misses out on top prize in invitational

Callum Wraight

The Shrewsbury-based star lost to Paul Dudley in the final of the Dougie Wright Memorial Invitation 16 on Saturday at the Red Lion, Westhoughton.

Dudley, the first winner of the Autumn Waterloo at its new home of Fleetwood last year, landed the £300 top prize with a 31-23 victory as both finalists started off scratch.

Wraight had powered past two legends of the game, Michael Leach (21-17) and Noe Burrows (21-11) early on, before scoring a 31-20 semi-final success over Lee Johnstone. Double County Merit winner Rich Goddard suffered an agonising 21-20 first round defeat against doubles partner Billy Speed and fellow Castlefields man Jon Palmer also fell at the opening hurdle..

Panel spokesman John Crossely said: “The Invitation 16 saw some of the leading players in the country battle it out on a challenging green that, as ever, was in great condition and running beautifully for the time of year.”