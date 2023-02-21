Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Callum Wraight misses out on top prize in invitational

By Russell YoullBowlsPublished: Comments

Shropshire bowls king Callum Wraight had to settle for a runner-up prize of £150 as he returned to action at the home of the British Professional Panel.

Callum Wraight
Callum Wraight

The Shrewsbury-based star lost to Paul Dudley in the final of the Dougie Wright Memorial Invitation 16 on Saturday at the Red Lion, Westhoughton.

Dudley, the first winner of the Autumn Waterloo at its new home of Fleetwood last year, landed the £300 top prize with a 31-23 victory as both finalists started off scratch.

Wraight had powered past two legends of the game, Michael Leach (21-17) and Noe Burrows (21-11) early on, before scoring a 31-20 semi-final success over Lee Johnstone. Double County Merit winner Rich Goddard suffered an agonising 21-20 first round defeat against doubles partner Billy Speed and fellow Castlefields man Jon Palmer also fell at the opening hurdle..

Panel spokesman John Crossely said: “The Invitation 16 saw some of the leading players in the country battle it out on a challenging green that, as ever, was in great condition and running beautifully for the time of year.”

It was the first time Wraight had played at the venue since the winter of 2021-22 when he was a regular on the Panel.

Bowls
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News