Ladies hoping all Rhodes will lead to British success

New chairperson Sybil Rhodes

The county have lost in the last three British Ladies senior county championship finals, the latest being a 76-shot humbling at the hands of Yorkshire last September.

Now new chair Sybil Rhodes will plot with the county’s selectors to try and clear the vital last hurdle in 2023 to add to championship triumphs in 2008, 2013 and 2016.

She was elected at the county AGM, held jointly with the Shrewsbury Ladies League at Wellington’s Bayley Club, when the price of success due to the expense of extra county matches was revealed as a big loss on last season. “The county made a loss of just over £700,” said association secretary Helen Clee. “It was a straightforward AGM.

“The annual fee per lady is up to £2 a year from £1 and green fees for the D & Morrey Cup and County Cup go up to £1 per player from 50p.

“All new bowlers are welcome and if anyone would be willing to sponsor the county ladies, again they would be very welcome.”

Keeping up with the beat may be the key to success for bowlers at tomorrow’s North Shropshire Parks winter series.

Adderley hosts round 17 with the first of the round robin only sessions starting at 9am and limited to 32 entries as organiser Jamie Brookes copes with fields around the 80 mark.

And he’s introduced music to accompany the action at some of the rounds, telling potential entrants: “Please provide on your booking in text/message, three songs of choice for this Sunday’s playlist.”

Entry costs £7 for the 13-up and handicapped matches £7 and the race is on to secure places in the main and supplementary competitions on finals day in what is the ninth series on Sunday, March 26.