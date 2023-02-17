Trio hoping for some belated Christmas cheer

Bowls stock

The trio – Callum Wraight, his step father Rich Goddard and Jon Palmer – all played Premier bowls for Castlefields last year and will be reunited at the Lancashire home of the British Professional Panel.

That’s where the rearranged Christmas Handicap Invitation 16 for the Dougie Wright Memorial Trophy will be contested by a star-studded field of 16 from 11am.

For also lining up at the Red Lion in Westhoughton will be the likes of Simon Coupe, Kevan Shaw, Josh Mordue, Lee Johnstone, Mike Leach and Noel Burrows – with the first round draw due to be made tonight.

Closer to home, tomorrow sees another North Shropshire Parks winter one-day competition at Tilstock (9am start) with a minimum of 20 entries at £12 guaranteeing a prize fund of at least £200 paid out after the knockout ties.

Round 17 of the winter series of round robin sessions follows on Sunday at Adderley, the contact for both being Jamie Brookes on 07522 624773.

The green shoots of recovery for crown green bowling in Shropshire in the wake of Covid-19 are clear to see.

County registrar Marie Scott dealt with 265 new player registrations last year compared to 200 in 2021.

That was the good news she reported to the recent County AGM, when the number of new registrations from youngsters rose significantly too.

“There were 32 under-18 registrations received in 2022 and in comparison we received 12 in 2021,” said Scott.

“The average age of all adult male applications received was 61, while in 2021 it was 64 years old - so we are going in the right direction!”

Mid Shropshire pair Bowring and Broseley both hold their club annual meetings tomorrow, both starting at 7.30pm.

The long-serving secretary of a popular Shropshire veterans league is standing down.

June Davies will give up the role with the Barlows Whitchruch Over-60s League at its AGM on Tuesday, March 7, at Tilstock Bowling Club (2pm).

“Clubs should please note that we require a nomination for a new secretary as June Davies is retiring from this role,” confirmed a league spokesperson.