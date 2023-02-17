Mick has some big shoes to fill as president

Bowls

The county senior team selector missed his official step up from Deputy President at the county AGM due to illness, but Premier officials are just delighted he agreed to serve.

Said chairman Rob Burroughs: “Mick follows in the footsteps of Mike Hinton and Alan Mayhew in becoming County President for our league.

“And we believe Mick will be a great President for the county and represent our league with pride, just like he did last season as Deputy.”

League secretary Martin Gaut added: “Mick is fully deserving of this role for his all dedication and hard work for Shropshire bowls on and off the green – from being a successful captain at St Georges to being president and chairman of our league.

“He will do the county and our league proud this year, and we will provide support to him throughout this year to ensure that the year goes as smoothly as possible and he receives the recognition he deserves.”

Meanwhile, Barlows Fire & Security have agreed to sponsor the Premier’s Alan Mayhew Trophy again this season.

“Adderley and Horsehay have agreed to take part in the competition, meaning we will have a full complement of 16 teams taking part,” added Burroughs. “The draw will take place at the March Meeting on Tuesday, March 21 with the first round played on Wednesday, April 5.”

An unexpectedly fast rink was a key factor as Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club slipped to defeat in their final friendly fixture of the winter.

The Sports village-based club visited Church Gresley on Saturday for the first time since 2018 – and found conditions had changed at the Derbsyhire venue as they lost by 31 shots.

Shrewsbury captain Cynthia Hedley said after the five rink triples match: “It is four years since the Shrewsbury team last played there and they were taken by surprise by the unexpected fast speed of the away green.

“This required a delicate delivery and a very wide line to be taken by the bowls and the Shrewsbury players made a valiant attempt to adjust to these conditions.

“In the widely differing scorelines between the rinks throughout the match, two Shrewsbury rinks coped well and achieved good scores, two rinks struggled to find their line and length and an even game was held by the remaining rink.