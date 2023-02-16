Shropshire pair are primed for a Potteries payday

Bowls

British No.1 Callum Wraight and his county senior team-mate Sam Millward are top of their round robin groups ahead of tonight’s third round of games at Biddulph.

Shrewsbury-based Wraight bounced back from an opening night defeat with two wins last week, beating Neil Wright 26-14 and Ant Lloyd by the same score to climb to the summit of group A.

Millward, about to check in with reigning Shropshire Premier League champions Wrockwardine Wood, heads group B after a fine 23-20 victory over Stoke star Gary Owen.

Telford-based Millward does not have a game tonight, but Wraight has a double-header against Adam Coxon and Darren Smallman and two wins would put him in total control of his section.

The consistency of the pacesetters in the North Shropshire Parks’ winter bowls series has been saluted by the organiser.

All of the top five in the series points table topped their round robin groups when round 16 attracted another huge entry to Edgmond on Sunday.

Gary Whitehall, Craig Jones Alan Boulton, Nantwich’s Phil Jones and Gus Needham were the famous five who were lauded by promoter Jamie Brookes, himself a group table topper on the day.

“They, the top five, are there for a reason – their consistency which shows in their results,” said Brookes.

“All I can say is brilliant and thank you to the 86 that turned out in the three sessions across the day.

“And yet again everyone there enjoyed how well the green at Edgmond played.”

Others flying high in the points table to win their groups in the countdown to the March 26 series finals day were Ian Howell, Callum Wraight, David Cunningham, Cedric Bancroft and Jock Timlett.

Other winners in the most popular morning session were Chris Stretch Brian Whitehouse and Gareth Davies, while Mark Holden, Carl Pawlowski, Steve Ashton and Jon Palmer shone in the middle of the day.

Hadnall duo Andy Marshall and Kerry Dance were late session stars along with Rob Evans – and most of the table toppers welcome news of a double header of winter action this coming weekend.