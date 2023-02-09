All to play for in the winter series

Bowls

The top four in the table all failed to win their round robin groups in round 15 at Tilstock Bowling Club on Sunday – and group winners Andy Armstrong, Gus Needham and Callum Wraight all grabbed the chance to close in. “The points table is starting to take shape but, with another six weeks to go, meaning 150 points are still up for grabs, we could yet see many changes,” said series chief Jamie Brookes.

Finals day of the ninth winter series is on Sunday, March 26, when the top 32 in the points table will contest the biggest cash prizes and those 33 and above will be eligible for a supplementary competition as long as they have played in five rounds.

A decent day weather-wise meant another big field at Tilstock, Brookes declaring: “Again, what a turnout with 82 bowlers in total – and again on another great green!”

Points table leader Gary Whitehall was second best to Jon Palmer in his group, Ed Proudlove accounted for Craig Jones, Mark Gray finished above Alan Boulton and Keith Wall pipped Phil Jones of Nantwich Park Road.

Telford’s Phil Jones, who celebrated his birthday this week, got an early present as he won his group in the afternoon session alongside Ben Parkes and John Rawlinson.