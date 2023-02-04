Second Tilstock triumph for county king Callum Wraight

Callum Wraight

The reigning British Senior Merit champion repeated his triumph of January 1 at Tilstock to take the top cash prize from a fund of £280 on Saturday at the village club.

Shrewsbury-based Wraight raced to a 21-9 victory over Gary Whitehall (Adderley) in the final of what was the sixth winter one-dayer – with round robin groups plus knockout ties – run by Jamie Brookes.

“Callum will tell people that it’s because he likes Tilstock!” said Brookes after the success of the 36-year-old who has taken up the offer of winter membership at Tilstock.

“Again the green ran fantastically and was rightfully enjoyed by another great turnout of 28 entrants.

“The further he went into the comp the more relaxed Callum got – and that competitive concentration was building. There was some good bowling all round and there are signs that the want and need for one dayers is growing – so we are at District on Saturday for another one-dayer.”