Gary has a dream to build a bowling team

Bowls

But after losing in the last two pay-off finals – to Chester Road in 2019 and Bylet just last year – Whitehall has a more immediate goal.

He is the clear leader of the North Shropshire Parks’ winter series points table and guaranteed a place in the top 32 who will contest the big money competition on finals day of the series on March 26.

Ahead of that, round 15 of the 13-up round robin only sessions is tomorrow at Tilstock starting at 9am, 12.15pm and 3.30pm, entry being open to all bowlers at cost of £7.

The top 10 in the series points table are: Whitehall 310, Craig Jones 300, Alan Boulton & Phil Jones (NPR) both 290, Greg Needham & Ian Howell 285, Andy Armstrong 275, Gus Needham 279, Alan Purcell 260, Callum Wraight 255.

Another huge entry was music to the ears of series organiser Jamie Brookes last weekend. Nearly 80 bowlers played in the three round robin sessions that made up round 14 at Adderley last Sunday, when Whitehall was a group winner to go clear at the top of the series points table.

And a delighted Brookes declared: “We were blessed with both another great running green and a lovely day at Addereley, where we also had a relaxed playlist of music pulsing out to accompany the bowling.

“A total of 78 turned up, next Sunday round 15 is at Tilstock and long may my energy and love of bowls continue.”

A club spokesperson for Adderley added: “Thank you as always to the volunteers who helped get the green ready and keeping the bowlers fed and watered throughout the day.

“And thanks to Jamie and his team in running the competition – it was a great day of bowling.”

The 9am session was the most popular with eight groups of 13-up games required to cope, the winners being Rob Evans, Brian Whitehouse, Needham, Howell, Conner Whitehall, Jones, Keith Wall and Brookes himself. Adderley’s ace veteran Alan Boulton as one of those to shine in the lunchtime session along with David Cunningham. John Lea, Donna Larke and Dave Jones. Hadnall duo Chris Elsbury and Steve Dance were table-toppers in the late session as well as county star Wraight, Dave Bamford and Steve Hamman.

A Shropshire bowls club has launched a pre-season recruitment drive.

Whitchurch-based Bridgewater are looking for new members for 2023 and all ages are welcome to join, with full coaching available if required.

“Interested in crown green bowling? Want to get out into the fresh air? Want social interaction and some fun?” asked club spokesman Richard Proudlove. “If you are interested and want to come and visit the club, or even just have a go, please call or text anytime on 07725 131713. Hope to see you soon!”