Weather hits but leaders win in Whitchurch League

Bowls

Bridgewater sit 13 points clear at the top of the District Invitation Winter League in Whitchurch after hammering reigning champions Malpas Sports 10-0 (126-85) on aggregate on Friday.

Craig Hope’s 21-8 card was the best in the whitewash for the only team with a 100 per cent record and now Archibald Worthington, with their two games in hand, have any real hope of catching the pacesetters.

The Archie were one of four sides hit by fixtures being called off due to the conditions, but Woore climbed to second by beating District A 7-3 (110-107) and Adderley edged bottom side District B 6-4 (116-86) thanks to two big wins.

Tonight sees AWC take on Shropshire Mix, followed by Malpas Sports versus District A tomorrow, a tasty looking clash between Bridgewater and Woore on Thursday and Adderley against Elephant & Castle on Friday.

Another round of bowls annual meetings starts tomorrow.

That’s when the seniors of Madeley CC hold theirs in the Cricket Club at 1pm – to be followed by three Shropshire Premier League clubs.

Castlefields and St Georges have their annual meetings on Friday night in the community centre and Sports & Social club function room respectively – the Telford club using it as a signing-on night – while Sir John Bayley’s AGM is on Sunday at 12 noon in the Wellington club.

The chance to bowl in the top flight of a Shropshire veterans league is up for grabs.

Wem Bowling Club are looking for two more over-60 players to join their B team in the Market Drayton Senior Citizens League.

“The team was promoted to the first division last year and finished fifth but, due to ill health, we are looking for two experienced players to complete the team for this coming season,” said Sue Griffiths, who can be contacted on 07760 663730.

“We play on a Wednesday afternoon, matches start at 2pm and are against teams all in the Market Drayton area.

“We have a good clubhouse, two super greens, and a friendly team – so if you are looking to play bowls regularly at a good competitive level please contact me.”