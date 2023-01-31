Bowlers are urged to be on their best behaviour

Bowls

A proposal to introduce a £1 per player annual fee by the sport’s governing body, the British Crown Green Bowling Association, was rejected at its rules revisions meeting and AGM on Saturday. But moves to introduce a stricter and wide ranging disciplinary code and set up a new board to manage the sport were approved by delegates at Winnington Park in Northwich.

Shropshire association chairman Phil Scott confirmed: “The pound per player failed by a bigger margin than it did last time in 2020, mainly because the wording was incorrect for the proposal.

“The rationale was okay and it’s very disappointing, but the fee will be coming hopefully in 2024 and the club affiliation fee will then disappear.

“As for the new disciplinary policy, it will be ratified at the March meeting and implemented for the 2023 season. The board has now taken effect and the county representatives will be elected by June.”

Other changes passed include a new entry fee and prize money structure for competitions to avoid heavy losses, the cost of open comp certificates rising to £10 and navy trousers being allowed as part of the dress code.

“The new British President is Martin Goddard from Greater Manchester and his deputy is Frank James from Staffordshire,” added Scott

“And the Federation of Crown Green Bowls have now got the same entry opportunities as British Parks as they are full members of BCGBA.”

Ifton Miners hit a rich seam of form as they climbed to the top of the Bradley Winter League in Wrexham.

They brushed aside their Shropshire rivals Wem USC on the artificial bowling green by winning all four singles and two doubles games on Wednesday night, finishing 126-76 up on aggregate.