A glittering finish to Shropshire president Potter’s reign

Bowls

County President Mike Potter enjoyed a special night of presentations as his second term in the figurehead role of Shropshire bowling neared its end.

Best in Britain: Mike Potter presents the British Senior Merit trophy to Callum Wraight
Potter made a series of official trophy handovers as the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League honoured more than its own at its annual dinner.

Watched by more than 160 people at the West Stand @ Telford United, Potter presented prizes to most of those who had won British and county titles during the 2022 season as part of the league’s ambition to make sure they received deserved recognition.

They included British Senior Merit winner Callum Wraight, British Parks Junior Merit champion Tom Killen, his twin brother Joe as county under-18 champion, Shropshire Ladies as runners-up in the British Ladies county championship and Jamie and Sally King as county mixed doubles champions.

Telford-based Potter will hand over the presidential chain to Mick Jones at the county AGM on Saturday at Sinclair (11am start).

“I am so very proud of not only of this league, but the county too – they are both in fine fettle,” said Potter

