Allscott Heath’s new home is taking shape

Bowls

Allscott Heath plan to move over the road from the former British Sugar site to be part of a multi-sport centre in the village near Telford this summer.

Drainage for the two new bowling greens, one of them being artificial, was being installed this week, with bricklayers to follow before the weekend.

Club spokesman Chris Hayward said: “It’s an exciting time to join our club and watch brand new facilities being prepared for us, including two bowling greens!”

Allscott Heath’s main AGM is Friday, February 10, at 7.30pm at the current Sports & Social Club – Hayward adding: “New members will be warmly welcomed” – and the club’s seniors have their annual meeting on February 8 at 1.30pm.

Fellow Mid Shropshire League club Maddocks have their AGM on Sunday (7.30pm) while St Georges will hold a joint AGM and signing-on night on Friday, February 3, in the function from at the Sports & Social Club at 7pm.

Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club’s first home friendly match of the winter delivered a welcome win.

They took on visitors Bromsgrove in a four-rink triples at the Sports Village centre and avenged a heavy away defeat against the same opponents with a 34 shot success.

“Relieved to be playing on their own green for the first time this season, the Shrewsbury team got off to a flying start with good scores mounting up on all rinks,” said club captain Cynthia Hedley. “The competent Bromsgrove side made some good shots but found the game hard going on a green much slower than their own, the final result being a comfortable 79-45 win for Shrewsbury

“It was sweet revenge after their loss at Bromsgrove the previous week and the best winning rink was on Saturday was Colin Smith and Theresa Hancock with skip Gill Ralphs.

“The next fixture for Shrewsbury will be another home game against Erdington Court from Birmingham on Saturday, February 4.”

Bowlers from the two clubs who missed out on a place in the Shropshire Premier League this year will still be able to mix it with the best in April.

Market Drayton League champions Adderley and Mid Shropshire winners Horsehay both lost in the Premier play-offs at the end of last season, Adderley beaten by 31 shots by Bylet in the final at Old Shrewsbury.

But their players will be eligible to enter the Premier’s 2023 Mike Hinton Pairs on Saturday, April 15, at Sinclair BC in Telford at 10am.