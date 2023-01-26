Tanners League to grow to 30 teams if two new sides elected at AGM

League president Mike Caddick with Kieran Walker & Rhys Marshall with another Castlefields trophy

Two new clubs are up for election to the Tanners Shropshire League’s Friday divisions at the annual meeting at the Unison Club in Shrewsbury, starting at 7.30pm.

League chairman Andy Jones said: “Weston Rhyn and Chirk have applied to join and, if accepted by the AGM, it would give us 30 teams for three Friday divisions this year.”

And secretary Dawn Gray added it was “looking positive for teams” in 2023 as she reflected on the league’s recent presentation buffet and disco evening at the Unison that was attended by 59 people.

“Although only a small presentation this year the night was a success,” said Gray, who is delighted that Tanners are continuing their sponsorship in 2023.

“Rich and Trish Jones were presented with a gift card and flowers for all their hard work, time and effort put in to making sure the league competitions still went ahead after the passing of Graeme Wornell.

“The most popular winner of trophies on the night was Kieran Walker from Castlefields (winner of the Friday division three and Tuesday division three averages).”

Indeed Castlefields made off with huge sack of honours, including two divisional championships and two team knockout trophies.

Other divisional averages winners – Friday Division One: Ian Marshall (Prince Hotel A); Division Two: Josh Warner (Wem USC).

Shrewsbury Division One: Hayden Lewis (Prince Hotel A); Division Two: Andy Jones (Bicton A); Division Four: Andy Cooke (Monkmoor B).

Bowlers from the two clubs who missed out on a place in the Shropshire Premier League this year will still be able to mix it with the best in April.

Market Drayton League champions Adderley and Mid Shropshire winners Horsehay both lost in the Premier play-offs at the end of last season, Adderley beaten by 31 shots by Bylet in the final at Old Shrewsbury.

But their players will be eligible to enter the Premier’s 2023 Mike Hinton Pairs on Saturday, April 15, at Sinclair BC in Telford at 10am.