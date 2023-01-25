A stark warning is issued as prizes are handed out

Champs Shifnal A (Division Two), Horsehay (One) and Bridgnorth B (Three)

Honours winners from the 2022 season were in the spotlight as 170 attended the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League prize-giving dinner on Saturday at AFC Telford United in Wellington.

Horsehay took pride of place as Division One champions, ending an 85-year wait to get their hands on the trophy again, but there were a series of special presentations too.

They were made by county and league president Mike Potter who, as the sole speaker on the night, told the bowlers in attendance that they needed to support their clubs more than ever now.

“It’s been three years since the league’s last presentation because of Covid and now, due to the cost of living increases, I think clubs are going to struggle,” said Potter.

“We need all bowlers to think of ideas of how we can come through this with their clubs intact – it’s up to members to think of how they can help their clubs to make money.”

Potter’s second reign as Shropshire president ends next month at the county AGM and he added: “I am so very proud of not only of this league, but the county too – they are both in fine fettle.”

League vice-chairman Steve Wall, dinner organiser Margaret Fletcher, guests June Lewis and Brenda Slingo and sponsor Paul Beer of Shropshire Verti-drain & Turf Services Ltd handed over the trophies with competition secretary Phil King as compere.

Divisional and averages winners. One: Horsehay A, Harry Church (Sinclair A); Two: Shifnal A, Jonathan Davies (Shifnal A); Three: Bridgnorth B, Stephen Booth (Madeley CC B); Four: Newport C, George Emlyn (Donn Wood B); Five: Bridgnorth C, Abi Helliwell (Bowring C); Six: WrockwardineWood D, Liam Bremner (Wrock Wood D). Dennis Lewis Thursday Division: Wrockwardine Wood A, Rob Roden (Wood A).