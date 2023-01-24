Notification Settings

Bridgewater 64 competition places filling up

By Russell Youll

The second running of the Bridgewater 64 is guaranteed to be a success – with only 20 places left – six months ahead of the competition.

Most of the 64 slots in the one-day comp on Saturday, July 22, at the Whitchurch club were taken within days of the details being released. “There’s only 20 places left,” warned organiser Richard Proudlove at the weekend. The entry fee is £15 and first prize is £500. Call 07725 131713 to enter.

BOWLS DIARY

£5,660 Coors Meole Brace Open – 2023 qualifying sessions on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 & 25-26 (sessions 10.15am to 3pm, with practice available). £1,000 to winner on finals day on Sunday, April 2 (11.30am). No homesters, £20 to enter, limited to 256. Entries via text on 07901 229623.

Hadley Open with £3,200 prize money – qualifiers on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 & 25-26 (2.30 & 6.30pm sessions). Finals day Saturday, April 1 with 10.30am start and £700 to winner. No home bowlers, entry fee is £20, limited to first 128 entries. Entries via text on 07901 229623.

£1,580 Burway Open – one-dayer on Saturday, April 22, using both greens at the Ludlow club. Entry £20, and 64 places but no home bowlers. Qualifying at 11am and 12.30pm and £500 to winner with full entry. Entries to Jesse James on 07791 244272.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

