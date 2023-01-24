Bridgewater 64 competition places filling up

Bowls

Most of the 64 slots in the one-day comp on Saturday, July 22, at the Whitchurch club were taken within days of the details being released. “There’s only 20 places left,” warned organiser Richard Proudlove at the weekend. The entry fee is £15 and first prize is £500. Call 07725 131713 to enter.

BOWLS DIARY

£5,660 Coors Meole Brace Open – 2023 qualifying sessions on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 & 25-26 (sessions 10.15am to 3pm, with practice available). £1,000 to winner on finals day on Sunday, April 2 (11.30am). No homesters, £20 to enter, limited to 256. Entries via text on 07901 229623.

Hadley Open with £3,200 prize money – qualifiers on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 & 25-26 (2.30 & 6.30pm sessions). Finals day Saturday, April 1 with 10.30am start and £700 to winner. No home bowlers, entry fee is £20, limited to first 128 entries. Entries via text on 07901 229623.