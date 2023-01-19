Wrockwardine Wood and Ifton targeting the World Championships

Bowls

Premier champions Wood and County Cup winners Ifton will head north to Cleackheaton for the fourth and final qualifier on Sunday, April 9, at Spen Victoria.

At stake will be two tickets to the finals day the following Sunday and also going into the hat for the qualifying draw that day will be past winners Parkfield Labour (North Lancs & Fylde), Castle Sports (Cheshire), Hollinhurst (Greater Manchester), Manor Road (Merseyside), Meersbrook (South Yorkshire) and Willenhall Nordley (Staffordshire).

In a change to the normal calendar, there will be a separate 2023 World Club Championship for all this year’s honours winners in October at Heaton Park.

History will be made by the Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association early next month.

The county’s governing body will hold its first ever AGM on a Saturday with Sinclair Sports & Social Club in Ketley, Telford, booked for the historic occasion on February 4, starting at 11am.

And it looks as if there will be a full complement of officers to lead the county in 2023 with the agenda showing Marie Scott being willing to become permanent treasurer and Rob Burroughs agreeing to succeed county chairman Phil Scott as safeguarding officer. The search for a deputy to serve alongside County President in waiting, Mick Jones, has also reached a successful conclusion, leaving officers hoping for a big turnout at the annual meeting.

County secretary Dawn Gray stressed: “Any club or league failing to send a representative to the AGM will be fined £10.”

A pre-season call has gone out to bowlers in Shropshire and Wales to consider taking up coaching.

A level one coaching course is being run at Helsby Bowling Club in Frodsham, Cheshire, on March 12 and April 22 and County Development Officer Pauline Wilson is eager to add to her army of 50 qualified coaches.

“Additionally, there will, at last, be a level two coaches course run this year,” said Wilson. “There are three evening online theory sessions followed by two days of practical at Heaton Park.

“I’m involved in tutoring both courses and these are good opportunities to get qualified early in the season or increase your skills if you are already a level one coach.”

Full details of both courses are available from the Coach Bowls website.

It looks set to be another high profile year for Ludlow bowls club Burway as they host two big open competitions.

First is their own Burway Open, a one-dayer on Saturday, April 22, with £1,580 in prize money if all 64 places are taken. And the club’s two greens have also been booked to be part of the 2023 Bowls Blockbuster being organised by former Waterloo bowls manager Jim Parker.

Qualifiers are being held all over the crown green world to produce a last 64 to compete for a £10,900 prize fund at Florence Private in Stoke on August 24. The Burway qualifier is set for Saturday, June 10, and entry will costs £10 plus a £2 greenage fee on the day to go to the host club, all entries to 07897 659607.