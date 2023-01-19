Needham bags a cash boost with winter win

Bowls

Having helped Shifnal win division two of the Mid Shropshire League, Needham has become a regular on the Parks circuit and is bang on course to make the main series finals on March 26.

But he won an early cash boost by winning the fifth winter one-dayer organised by Parks guru Jamie Brookes on Saturday at Whitchurch’s District Club.

And to do so Needham claimed the prized scalp of county and British No.1 Callum Wraight 21-20 in a cracking final to take the bulk of the £200 prize money.

“Gus played at Shifnal last year and he’s a very steady and consistent block who held his nerved and pulled out some great leads at crucial times,” said Brookes. “He’s a determined bowler who is always looking at getting to the next level and, fair play, he was the most consistent on Saturday.

“Even on a cold, drab Saturday morning we still had a nice turnout out of 20 entrants.”

In the semi-finals, Needham beat Mark Holden 21-15 while Wraight accounted for Gary Whitehall 21-12.

The popularity of the North Shropshire Parks’ winter series is drawing in bowlers from far and wide.

And the new leader of the series points table proves the point as Cheshire-based Craig Jones is now top of the pile after round 12 at Tilstock.

He finished top of his 13-up round robin group for the 10th time this winter, earning the praise of organiser Jamie Brookes as another bumper entry of more than 70 competed on Sunday.

“Craig is regular this season who plays for Middlewich RBL on Mondays in the Sandbach League and also around the Wrexham area. “He is another very keen bowler and is very consistent – as his series league position shows – and is a top lad who fits in with the crowd brilliantly.

“We had another brilliant attendance of 72 to play on a fantastic green at Tilstock that, even with still being very wet, took plenty of jacks and bowls due to a smooth surface.”

Jones topped his group in the last session at the Whitchurch village club alongside Derek Wright, Andy Armstrong, Ed Proudlove, Jeff D’souza and Dave Bamford.

Shifnal’s Gus Needham, winner of the one-dayer at District 24 hours earlier, was a morning winner – a feat matched by Alan Purcell, Ian Howell, Phil Jones (Nantwich), James Candlin, Iain Wilson and Donna Larke. There were only five groups need to cater for the lunchtime demand and the winners were Alan Boulton, Des Conneely, Carl Pawlowski, Mark Holden and Dave James.