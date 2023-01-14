Castlefields set to be showered with silver

Bowls

Two divisional championships, two team knockout trophies and averages awards galore await at the presentation at the Unison Sports & Social Club in Shrewsbury.

Winners of the Friday first division and Shrewsbury division three on Tuesdays, Castlefields added the Fullwood and Scadding Cups to make up an impressive haul.

It’s a big night too for league chairman Andy Jones as he is among the honours winners, topping the Shrewsbury division two averages for Bicton.

League secretary Dawn Gray said: “We’ve decided to go a little different this time with a more relaxed presentation evening of a buffet and disco.

“We’ll be celebrating a very successful transition season with the league having completed both league and cup fixtures this season.

“We can also celebrate the added bonus of Tanners Wines confirming their continued sponsorship of the league for 2023.”

Other divisional winners – Friday div two: Oswestry Church; div three: Pontesbury B.

Shrewsbury div one: Prince of Wales Hotel A; div two: Unison; div four: Hanwood B.

Tanner Cup winners: Prince Hotel A; Champagne Cup: Unison.

Time is starting to run out for bowlers eager to book their place in the big money finals day of the ninth North Shropshire Parks winter series.

The top 32 in the series points table will contest the biggest prizes come Sunday, March 26, but a supplementary event on the day will have big incentives too.

“Finals day is March 26 and to be eligible you must have entered at least five separate Sunday rounds through the winter,” warned organiser Jamie Brookes, adding: “The supplementary competition will be for positions 33 and upwards.”

So with time running out for those yet to notch up five appearances this winter, round 12 tomorrow is at Tilstock, near Whitchcruch (SY13 3JL).

Three sessions of round robin only action start at 9am with numbers limited to a maximum of 32 in that session and the one from 12.15pm, entry costing £7.