Senior Citizens league boosted by new arrival

Bowls

Ye Olde Crofte from Oswestry were voted on to the Shrewsbury Senior Citizens league at its AGM at Bagley BC on Monday, when officers and delegates reflected on a successful 2022 season.

President Margaret Cooper thanked clubs for their efforts last year, especially the way all teams dealt with the various heatwaves, and paid special tribute to Chris Kershaw “for all his hard work as secretary, fixtures/results secretary and competitions organiser throughout the past year”.

In her role as league treasurer she was able to report a surplus of £179 on the year, emphasising that the sponsorship money of £350 from Salop Leisure was an enormous help in keeping team subs down.

Kershaw, who is speaking to the sponsors about continuing the deal, added: “We started the season with 62 teams but sadly lost Unison and Old Shrewsbury A.

“It’s too early to say how many teams we will have competing in 2023, but I am optimistic for 59 or 60.”

All officers were re-elected apart from vice-chairman Harold Banks, who stood down at the down at the last minute and was made a life member after being succeeded by Martin Blizard.

But Kershaw added: “We still need a nomination for the position of competitions organiser and this will be an agenda item at the pre-season meeting to be held at Meole Brace BC on Monday, March 13, starting at 2pm.”

“And all clubs are reminded that the deadline for withdrawing or adding teams is 12noon on Tuesday, February 28, to enable the 2023 fixture lists to be published on March 1.”

n Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club will play their first friendly match of 2023 tomorrow – but it could be one of the last.

The match at Bromsgrove goes ahead against a backdrop of bowlers becoming more unwilling to travel to contest inter-club fixtures

And the Sports Village–based club are not alone in having this problem.

Club captain Cynthia Hedley explained: “I have managed to get some players for our match at Bromsgrove, but we will have to borrow from them so we can have a match.

“Indeed, they themselves – a big club – are not finding it easy to get their players to come to Shrewsbury the following week, although we have plenty of interest here for a home match.

“It seems no-one wants to travel these days so I will look at the situation at the end of the season to see if these matches are worth continuing in the future.”