Inter-league championship looks set to revert back to one day

Bowls

A proposal to revert back to a one-day competition for eight-a-side teams is one of a number of potential rule changes to be discussed by the county executive on Monday night.

Played as a straight knockout on a number of Saturday nights for the last two years, the senior inter-league has suffered from falling entry numbers as Premier League sides have dominated it.

That declining interest has caused the executive to propose another change, with a handicap system for county and Premier bowlers to encourage more leagues to enter.

A new-look management committee – with registrar, press relations officer and minute secretary added to the main officers – is proposed along with a slimmed down executive committee with just one delegate from each affiliated league.

County secretary Dawn Gray said: “The next executive committee meeting is on Monday at Bridgewater BC, Whitchurch, and I would ask members to review the rules revisions notice of motions for both the British and Shropshire associations ready for discussion at it.”

Earlier on Monday, the Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League has its 41st AGM at Bagley Club starting at 2pm.

