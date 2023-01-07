Callum Wraight already up and running for 2023 with a New Year victory

Callum Wraight

After a record-breaking 2022, the Shrewsbury star won the New Year’s Day event at Tilstock organised by North Shropshire Parks’ driving force Jamie Brookes.

The 35-year-old Wraight, who took up the offer of winter membership at Tilstock, beat Ian Howell (Adderley) 21-15 in the final to land the main slice of the £340 prize money.

“We had another great turnout of 34 at Tilstock and Callum won the final,” said Brookes.

The winter one-dayer started with 13-up handicapped round robin group games which led to a last 16 for the knockout stages.

Legend

Wraight beat Wem USC legend Derek Wright 21-12 in the semi-finals while the consistent Howell was beating Hadnall’s Chris Elsbury 21-18.

“After a couple of successful ‘one dayers’ over the festive period, we are back to round robin sessions on Sunday for round 11 of the winter series at Wem USC,” added Brookes.

Session start times are 9am (maximum of 32 entries), 12.15pm (32) and 3.30pm (no limit) and entry, open to everyone, costs £7.

Wraight ended 2022 by reaching the quarter-finals of the latest Spen Winter Sweep at the Cleckheaton club, beating Ben Sweeney 21-6, Thomas Scorah 21-17 before suffering a 21-20 loss to Simon Walder.