Big names chase the Winter Shield

But last year’s winner Scott Simpson won’t be one of them, the Sir John Bayley man being ousted by Welsh finalist Matty Worden during two days of qualifying at the village club near Newport.

So that makes last year’s beaten finalist, county and British No.1 Callum Wraight, the man to fear when the draw for the last 16 is made to chase a £500 first prize on finals day itself, which starts at 11am.

But he will have to contend with the likes of four-time County Merit winner Peter Farmer, the multi- titled Derek Wright, and the in-form trio of Stuart Rutter, Andy Armstrong and Cedric Bancroft on what looks set to be a cracking day of action to kick off 2023.

“That’s the qualifiers done and dusted – and we’ve had two great days with some great bowling,” said co-promoter Sarah Glenholmes.

“Well done to all the bowlers who took part and congratulations to all of the qualifiers.

“Thanks for all the support from the bowlers, the members and the sponsors – we’re looking forward to Monday and wish good luck to all.”

Also in the hunt on finals day will be Tom Roden, Mark Taylor, Will Childs, Gary Whitehall, Peter Gardiner, Craig Jones, Gus Needham, Jess Lacey and Warwick & Worcester’s Dan Petcher.

n The day before he qualified at Edgmond, Wraight traveled to West Yorkshire for the annual challenge match at Spen Victoria against local rivals the Griffin.