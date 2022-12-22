Bowlers dressed to impress for winter series charity day

All dressed up and ready to bowl – the fancy dress parade at the 10th round of the winter series at Tilstock

But nearly 60 hardy bowlers still turned out for round 10 and the traditional fancy dress day at Tilstock on Sunday, delighting organiser Jamie Brookes.

“A week before Christmas, and being World Cup final day, the total turnout of 57 was very acceptable,” he said. “And over the last two weeks we’ve raised £250 from the players for Save The Children via both the annual Christmas jumper and fancy dress days – a brilliant effort by the gang.”

This year’s County Handicap winner Alan Purcell was among the seven group winners as 28 contested the early round robins session, along with Wem USC legend Derek Wright, series points leader Greg Needham and Andy Armstrong.

Alan Boulton, the Adderley veteran who just keeps winning, was one of five group winners after lunch while Hadnall’s Chris Elsbury beat Callum Wragiht 13-11 to be one of two group winners as just eight bowlers contested the late session.

Other group winners at Tilstock were Crag Jones, Gus Needham, Darren Fielding, Kev Jervis, John Rawlinson, John Lea, Cerys Marshall and Mark Holden.

The winter series is due to resume on Sunday, January 8, with the leaders in the points table over the holiday break being: Greg Needham 230, Gary Whitehall & Craig Jones both 220, Cedric Bancroft 205, Andy Armstrong 200, Callum Wraight, Phil Jones (NP Rd), Alan Purcell & Alan Boulton all 190, Ian Howell 185.

But before then there will be a third ‘one-dayer with knockout ties’ on Boxing Day at Adderley – if Brookes gets a minimum of 16 entries by 10pm tonight.

n n n n

A lower than expected turnout did not stop bowlers at Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club from delivering a cash boost for charity last weekend.

The club’s Yuletide Charity Day on Sunday at the six lane centre at the Sports Village ended with the British Heart Foundation the real winner.

“Despite the depleted number attending – flu and Covid taking their toll – all enjoyed an entertaining afternoon,” said club captain Cynthia Hedley.

“A game of four rinks of triples was played, followed by a Christmas tea whilst an eye was kept on the final of football’s World Cup. The best winning triple was Paul Davey and Cliff Redshaw with skip Julian Cross-Collins.

“A total of £170 was collected for the charity which will be presented at a later date.”