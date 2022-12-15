Whitchurch league's end-of-season dinner could be scrapped

Bowls

SPS Whitchurch League club delegates discussed the future of the annual presentation dinner at the league’s latest executive meeting at the Archibald Worthington Club.

The function was relaunched last month after a three-year gap caused by the pandemic – and 110 bought tickets to attend at Whitchurch Civic Centre.

League secretary Juliette Swire declared afterwards: “It’s been a long time since we have been able to get together to celebrate the season and it was great to hear players chatting and catching up in a relaxed atmosphere, with great food and a few laughs too.”

But chairman Phil Scott reported a different feeling from some clubs at the executive meeting.

“The main discussion was about the annual dinner, with comments like people don’t want it, can’t afford it in this day and age, and maybe something else should be considered going forward.

“It will be disappointing if the dinner goes – so if the players want to save it they should make sure they attend league meetings to get their view across.

“I will be disappointed if it goes, as we are the biggest league in the county, but it’s a democratic vote and maybe a sign of the era we now live in.”

The rest of the meeting “went okay” said Scott, adding: “It was commented on by a few clubs about rule proposals from clubs and the management – and the single administration (with the Market Drayton League starting next year) is full steam ahead.”

There’s no sign of panic as Shropshire’s big money festive open bowls competition looms with more than a dozen places still to fill.

The £1,300 Edgmond Winter Shield boasts a £500 first prize and has 64 places in qualifying sessions on Wednesday-Thursday, December 28-29 (morning and afternoon) ahead of finals day on Monday, January 2 (11am).

Promoter Sarah Glenholmes said: “We are about 20 bowlers short at the moment, but I’m not too worried yet as it was much the same last year. I’m sure more will enter once they get their work rotas etc. – and some of our members will be roped in!”

She can be contacted to book a place on 07792-428685 and she stressed: “It will definitely go ahead.”

Bowls diary

£5,660 Coors Meole Brace Open – qualifying sessions on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 & 25-26 (sessions 10.15am to 3pm, with practice available). £1,000 to winner on finals day on Sunday, April 2 (11.30am). Men only, no homesters, £20 to enter, limited to 256. Entries via text (07901 229623), email (crowngreenbowlscomps@gmail.com), Whats App or Facebook Messenger to Robert Burroughs.