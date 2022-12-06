Shrewsbury teenager Billy Jones climbing the Karate ladder

Billy Jones

Billy Jones, 13, travelled with the Wadoka England team for the 47th continental championship in Macedonia after successfully making it through the selections process in April.

It saw 610 participants competing in Kumite and Katsa, with the youngster entering the later category. He continued through Repecharge which is a competition to determine third place for athletes who were knocked out by the finalists and won a bronze medal.

Billy has been a student at the Koshiki Karate Club in Shrewsbury since the age of seven led by Sensei Frank Johnson, 6th Dan. Johnson an international competitor in the England Squad and competed in Japan.