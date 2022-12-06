Notification Settings

Shrewsbury teenager Billy Jones climbing the Karate ladder

A talented youngster from a Shrewsbury karate club medalled at the recent European championships and has a bright future ahead.

Billy Jones
Billy Jones, 13, travelled with the Wadoka England team for the 47th continental championship in Macedonia after successfully making it through the selections process in April.

It saw 610 participants competing in Kumite and Katsa, with the youngster entering the later category. He continued through Repecharge which is a competition to determine third place for athletes who were knocked out by the finalists and won a bronze medal.

Billy has been a student at the Koshiki Karate Club in Shrewsbury since the age of seven led by Sensei Frank Johnson, 6th Dan. Johnson an international competitor in the England Squad and competed in Japan.

Billy - whose mum Heidi - achieved a bronze in the veterans Kata this year, is now practicing ready for the 2023 Europeans which will be held in Belgium.

