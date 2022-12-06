Phil carries on while vacancy waits to be filled

Bowls

Phil Scott is already chairman of the county association, among many other bowls roles, and wants to give up the safeguarding post due to pressure of work.

The looming vacancy has been advertised on the county website and by some affiliated leagues, but Malpas-based Scott has had to make safeguarding plans for 2023. Most important is dealing with next year’s renewals and applications for DBS certificates for club officials, referees and coaches.

So he has organised appointments for Saturday, February 25, Sunday, March 12 and Saturday, March 25, from 9am to 12pm on Zoom.

“Places are available to book on the SCGBA website now,” said a county association spokesperson.

n Prees will have their day in the British bowls spotlight again in 2023. The North Shropshire village club has been confirmed as the venue for the finals of the British Veterans Merit on Wednesday, July 5.