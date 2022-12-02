New-look Shrewsbury indoor team facing big test at Tamworth

Bowls

A trip to face Tamworth looms on Saturday for a side full of fresh faces that played the club’s first post-Covid match against Erdington Court last month and lost heavily at the Birmingham venue.

“Our away match against Tamworth is planned for Saturday – five rinks of triples plus visitors – and the Tamworth green is very fast!” said Shrewsbury club captain Cynthia Hedley.

“We are also holding a Christmas Charity Day on Sunday, December 18, in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

“Bowlers are a bit slow nominating to play, but there’s plenty of time yet and hopefully we should have 30 to 40 players in the end.”

n n n n

The three sessions format of this year’s North Shropshire Parks’ winter series is working a treat – and the regulars are relishing them.

Another 77 bowlers competed in round seven at Adderley on Sunday, when most of the pacesetters in the series points table won their 13-up round robin groups. They included Greg Needham, Cedric Bancroft, Gary Whitehall, Craig Jones, Alan Boulton, David Cunningham, Steve Dance and Telford’s Phil Jones.

“We had another fantastic 77 total entrants on an Adderley green fresh out of its winter work which ran really well,” said series promoter Jamie Brookes.

“The three session format is working well and as long as I keep to the 32 per session limit we will continue under that set up.

“This coming weekend we are back at Tilstock as various other clubs are bringing their green out of the winter work period.”

There were eight groups to cater for the early demand at Adderley, with Ian Howell finishing top of his on his own green after winning the District one-dayer competition the day before.

Shropshire star Callum Wraight was one of five group winners in the late session and other regular table toppers were Ben Hinton, Alan Purcell and Jock Timlett.