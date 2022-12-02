Entries still open for the Edgmond Winter Shield

Bowls stock

And entries are still being accepted for the £1,300 Edgmond Winter Shield, which starts with qualifying sessions on Wednesday-Thursday, December 28-29, in the morning and afternoon.

A first prize of £500 is the ultimate goal on the finals day of Monday, January 2 (11am start), but all dates are weather permitting.

Entry is £20, book with Sarah on 07792-428685 or email (sjg631@outlook.com).

The first Winter Shield was run last year when a field full of quality reached a climax with Scott Simpson (Sir John Bayley) beating couty No.1 Callum Wraight 21-19 in the final after trailing 9-5.

Hadley Open with £3,200 prize money – qualifiers on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 & 25-26 (2.30 & 6.30pm sessions). Finals day Saturday, April 1 with 10.30am start and £700 to winner. No home bowlers, entry fee is £20, limited to first 128 entries. Entries via text (07901 229623), Email (crowngreenbowlscomps@gmail.com), Whats App or Facebook Messenger to Robert Burroughs