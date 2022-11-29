Notification Settings

Rewarding the spirit of bowls

By Russell Youll

A top Shropshire bowling league is to reward the ‘fantastic community spirit’ of its clubs by reviving is annual presentation evening.

Bowls stock

The Tanners Shropshire League will hold its first post-pandemic function on Saturday, January 14, at the Salop Unison Club in Shrewsbury.

Tickets cost £10 and numbers are limited to 110, so league secretary Dawn Gray is urging those who want to attend not to delay making contact.

“We certainly do have a fantastic bowling community spirit within our league and we feel getting together to celebrate the last 12 months is just what we need, given the Covid years!” said Gray. “And we would like to thank all teams for their continued support over the 2022 season and send congratulations to all of the winners. The presentation evening will comprise of a disco and finger buffet and there is a limit of 110 tickets, which are available from me via email (sec.tcsbl@outlook.com) or phone (07950-127171).”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

