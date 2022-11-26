Notification Settings

Winners in the spotlight on a night of celebration

By Nick Elwell

Memories of the past came flooding back as Shropshire’s biggest bowling league successfully re-launched its annual presentation dinner.

The SPS Whitchurch League’s 2022 title winners were honoured at the function at the town’s Civic Centre when 110 people were booked to attend after a three-year hiatus caused by Covid.

Guests of honour included reigning British Senior Merit champion Callum Wraight – who plays for Archibald Worthington in the league – county president Mike Potter and Warwick & Worcester president Phil Ellett.

“It’s been a long time since we have been able to get together to celebrate the season,” said happy league secretary Juliette Sire.

“But we remembered those we have lost with a minute’s silence.

“It was great to hear players chatting and catching up in a relaxed atmosphere, with great food and a few laughs too.

“I lost my voice –which proved tricky trying to do the raffle! – and all in all it was a lovely evening.”

County president Potter concurred, saying: “It was a good evening celebrating the achievements of teams/clubs and individual players through the 2022 season.”

The icing on a fantastic campaign for treble stars Woore – winners of the first division, Shropshire Star Cup and Jubilee Doubles triumphs – was for key man Gary Beff to be presented with the Individual Merit trophy.

Other individual title winners:

Norman Ford Classic & Under-25 Merit, Ed Proudlove (Adderley); Ladies Merit, Helen Hinton (District); Over-60s Merit, Alan Boulton (Adderley); Under-21 Merit, Ben Hinton (District); Under-15 Merit, Ben Cutler (Edgmond).

St Alkmunds Trophy, Mike Mullock (District) & Dee Simcock (Chester Rd); Doubles, Geraint Williams & Aide Humphries (Ifton); Judith Purcell trophy, Marie & Phil Scott (Hanmer); Mixed Doubles, Derek Wright & Mo Corley (Wem USC).

