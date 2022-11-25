Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire's Callum Wraight targets festive prizes

By Nick ElwellBowlsPublished: Comments

The pre-festive playing schedule of Shropshire bowls king Callum Wraight is taking shape.

Callum Wraight
Callum Wraight

The Shrewsbury will play in a one-day Christmas competition at Washlands in Burton on Saturday, December 10, when a field of 32 will chase a £220 first prize.

A week later the 36-year-old features in the Christmas Handicap Invitation 16 at the home of the British Professional Penal at the Red Lion in Westhoughton, Bolton.

But before that Wraight is booked for another crack at a Spen Winter Sweep at Cleckheaton tomorrow (SAT), his recent visits to the West Yorkshire venue having met with little success.

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News