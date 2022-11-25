Shropshire's Callum Wraight targets festive prizes

The Shrewsbury will play in a one-day Christmas competition at Washlands in Burton on Saturday, December 10, when a field of 32 will chase a £220 first prize.
A week later the 36-year-old features in the Christmas Handicap Invitation 16 at the home of the British Professional Penal at the Red Lion in Westhoughton, Bolton.
But before that Wraight is booked for another crack at a Spen Winter Sweep at Cleckheaton tomorrow (SAT), his recent visits to the West Yorkshire venue having met with little success.